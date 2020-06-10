Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Internal Medicine1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 481-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is by far the best doctor I've ever had. When I came to her I was at the end of my rope with dealing with asthma. It was unmanaged despite seeing multiple other doctors and taking many prescriptions. She was the first doctor to truly sit down and ask about my entire medical history. She also answered every question I had and made it clear she wanted to hear all my questions. She explained things precisely and thoroughly, and created a plan for me that instantly helped my asthma. I haven't had an attack since and my life has improved vastly. She also cares about the whole person, and I always leave feeling more supported. I don't usually leave reviews but I am very grateful for my experience with her.
About Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hives, Food Poisoning and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
