Overview

Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at SANTA MONICA INTERNAL MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Food Poisoning and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.