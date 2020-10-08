Overview

Dr. Lornette Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Mills works at GI Associates Of Maryland in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Fort Washington, MD and Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.