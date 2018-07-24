Dr. Lorna Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Lorna Thomas, M.D., P.C.30445 Northwestern Hwy Ofc 142, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (313) 874-2500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a wonderful doctor that cares about your health and well being. Truly a old school doctor, which I love about her. Very informed and knows her business.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225045537
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.