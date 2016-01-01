Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Plaza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Neonatology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 891-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plaza?
About Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760415210
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plaza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plaza works at
Dr. Plaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.