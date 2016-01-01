Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong-Thein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Kong-Thein works at
Locations
Lorna Thein MD Apc207 S Santa Anita St Ste 330, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 458-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1750650743
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kong-Thein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong-Thein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong-Thein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kong-Thein speaks Burmese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong-Thein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong-Thein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong-Thein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong-Thein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.