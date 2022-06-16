Dr. Lorna Dove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Dove, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorna Dove, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dove works at
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr Dove. We found her a little by accident, our PCP looked up liver specialists and we didn't know anything about her. In 20+ years, I have never left a review for a doctor so that says something. Dr Dove was knowledgeable not just in hepatology but interested and knowledgeable about other areas of the body, asking thorough questions about history, past and present medical symptoms. She seemed up to date on research and wanted us to be too. Most importantly I noticed she reflected back to us our patient wishes later on in the visit, which shows that she is able to customize her expertise to individual patients. Having dealt with many docs in big systems, I find that to be exceedingly rare. I also read her clinical letter after on the portal and her notes were nicely written, classically structured, thoughtful, full sentences. We feel in very good hands with her. I frankly wish all our specialists were this competent.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376583930
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Dove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dove accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dove works at
Dr. Dove speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.