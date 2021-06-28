Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brudie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Mda Gyn Oncology Center105 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Florida Hospital2501 N Orange Ave Ste 800, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2422
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Best Doctor I have had in a long time. Takes her time with you and makes sure you understand everything. I couldn't have asked for a better Doctor.
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942265517
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Brudie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brudie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brudie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brudie has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brudie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brudie speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brudie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brudie.
