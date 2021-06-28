See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO

Oncology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brudie works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mda Gyn Oncology Center
    105 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800
    Florida Hospital
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 800, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Jun 28, 2021
    Best Doctor I have had in a long time. Takes her time with you and makes sure you understand everything. I couldn't have asked for a better Doctor.
    About Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942265517
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brudie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brudie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brudie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brudie works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brudie’s profile.

    Dr. Brudie has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brudie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brudie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brudie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brudie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brudie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

