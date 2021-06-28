Overview

Dr. Lorna Brudie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brudie works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.