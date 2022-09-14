Dr. Lorna Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorna Bennett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Bennett Pediatrics LLC365 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 104, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-7728
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
Dr Bennett is an amazing physician. She has been my daughter's doctor for over a decade. In fact, when she left Tavares and started her own practice in Clermont, we followed her there. There are probably 20 other pediatricians closer to us than she is, but she is worth the drive, that's how great she is. I have never seen a physician that took as much time as she does with their patients (and I'm a nurse myself). I have never had issues with the office staff, ever. They are all very respectful and polite. Dr Bennett is highly recommended!
About Dr. Lorna Bennett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285675330
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp-Columbia U
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- University of The West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.