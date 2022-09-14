Overview

Dr. Lorna Bennett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Bennett Pediatrics LLC in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.