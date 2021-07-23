See All Psychiatrists in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Lorna Barte, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lorna Barte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Barte works at Lorna Barte MD and Associates, A Behavioral Health Management Group, Inc. in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lorna M. Barte MD & Associates
    1601 Carmen Dr Ste 106, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 389-8111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2021
    My loved one with dementia was having scary moments where the hallucinations were draining our energy. He needed help sleeping full hours for calmness. Patient was afraid to start medicine but after going home and reading the pros and cons we began the RX. Thank you Dr. Barte for being patient and understanding at the time I as a 24 hr caregiver needed a way to feel safe for both of us. You could see that patient was irritated scared and exhausted. Thank you for not being in a hurry on our first consult and allowing both myself and patient to express our opinions and concerns. Even if patient was mad you were calm and explained the benefits of the prescription given. I would recommend Dr Barte to friends and family and let them know that always give it a chance. You could take the RX read on it and get your questions answered don't just assume it’s that way or high way. I am content with Dr. and appreciate her help. Sincerely a loving caregiver.
    Loving Caregiver — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Lorna Barte, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1154376762
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve University
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorna Barte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barte works at Lorna Barte MD and Associates, A Behavioral Health Management Group, Inc. in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barte’s profile.

    Dr. Barte has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

