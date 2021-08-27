Overview

Dr. Lorn Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Alaska Neurology Center in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.