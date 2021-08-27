Dr. Lorn Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorn Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorn Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Neuroscience Associates LLC1100 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 565-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is specific clear and precise in his diagnoses. He is very courteous and listens carefully to everything the patient expresses to suggest the best treatment and medication. He schedules the next appointment to confirm the everything went well.
About Dr. Lorn Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.