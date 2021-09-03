Dr. Lorissia Autery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Autery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorissia Autery, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorissia Autery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-4000
Walker Women's Specialists304 Blackwell Dairy Rd, Jasper, AL 35504 Directions (205) 384-4801
Cathy C Swain-jones MD LLC4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 201A, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 889-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Autery always takes the time to answer my questions and concerns. The nurses and doctors at her office are all recommended by me. They have excellent bedside manner and are so friendly.
About Dr. Lorissia Autery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1538347562
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Autery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Autery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Autery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Autery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Autery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Autery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Autery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.