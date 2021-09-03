Overview

Dr. Lorissia Autery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Autery works at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, AL with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.