Overview

Dr. Lorinna Shniter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Shniter works at Mercy Clinic in Kirkwood, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.