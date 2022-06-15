Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Locations
Westside Surgery Center13240 SW Pacific Hwy, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 639-6571
EyeHealth Northwest- St. Vincent Medical Center9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 961, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-0848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough great things about Dr. Lombardi. She is so thorough and thoughtful. She explained my condition in a way I could easily understand. I would highly recommend her. I feel very confident in her and trust her completely with my eyes which are very important to me as I am an artist.
About Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073718276
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.