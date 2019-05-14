Dr. Stead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loring Stead, DPM
Overview
Dr. Loring Stead, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olmsted Medical Center.
Locations
Olmsted Medical Center210 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Directions (507) 288-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- Olmsted Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was living with significant pain for many years. I had surgery and am very happy to be pain free.
About Dr. Loring Stead, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760436521
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stead accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.