Overview

Dr. Lorinda Parks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Anthony L. Jordan Health Center in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.