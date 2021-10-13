See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Lorin Graef, MD

Neurology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lorin Graef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Graef works at Boca Raton Neurologic Assocs in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Neurologic Associates PA
    1050 NW 15th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 338-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Parkinsonism
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Vitamin B Deficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pseudobulbar Affect
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • United American Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Graef was kind and patient with my mother. She has been to other Neurologists who have not been able to figure out why she is falling suddenly so often and they have no bedside manner. He assured her that he was going to do all of the necessary tests and find out the root cause, which we are in the process of doing. The staff could not be nicer, we are very hopeful.
    Laurie — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Lorin Graef, MD

    • Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750343703
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorin Graef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graef works at Boca Raton Neurologic Assocs in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Graef’s profile.

    Dr. Graef has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Graef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.