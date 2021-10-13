Dr. Lorin Graef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorin Graef, MD
Dr. Lorin Graef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Boca Raton Neurologic Associates PA1050 NW 15th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 338-8484
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- United American Insurance Company
Dr. Graef was kind and patient with my mother. She has been to other Neurologists who have not been able to figure out why she is falling suddenly so often and they have no bedside manner. He assured her that he was going to do all of the necessary tests and find out the root cause, which we are in the process of doing. The staff could not be nicer, we are very hopeful.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Graef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graef has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Graef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.