Dr. Lorin Freedman, MD
Dr. Lorin Freedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
Saw him regarding partner's memory decline. He was very professional, compassionate and, as we requested, forthright. Diagnosis was likely Alzheimer's Disease. We spent nearly two hours with him. He listened well.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467409920
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
