Dr. Lorin Freedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Freedman works at Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

