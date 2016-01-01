Dr. Lorimar Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorimar Ramirez, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7440Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Pediatric Hospital - University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
