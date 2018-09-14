Overview

Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Pediatric Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Lorie Robinson, DPM, FACFAS in Goleta, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.