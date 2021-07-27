Dr. Lorie Loreman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loreman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorie Loreman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorie Loreman, DO is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Basically saved my life. Had Covid and was not getting appropriate treatment. (I am a physician and was disappointed in the care I was receiving). She stepped in and made sure I was treated appropriately and aggressively even taking on administration when needed. What a patient advocate!!! Spent 5 rough days in the hospital but I am sure things would have been worse had she not stepped in.
About Dr. Lorie Loreman, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285612291
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loreman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loreman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loreman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loreman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Loreman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loreman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.