Overview

Dr. Lorie Fleck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Fleck works at Urology/Oncology Specialists PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.