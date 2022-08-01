Dr. Loria Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loria Lindsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Loria Lindsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Locations
Bjc Medical Group Cardiolgy20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-1073
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Lindsey off and on for 12 years. She delivered both of my babies. She has always been easy to talk to and does a great job explaining when there are concerns.
About Dr. Loria Lindsey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467447607
Education & Certifications
- North Coast Medical
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lindsey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsey has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lindsey speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.