Dr. Lori Wyatt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Wyatt works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Family Medicine - Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.