Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lori Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from University Of Kentucky, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Williams works at Dr. Black's Eye Associates in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Care for Kentucky
    102 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 223-8258
    Jeffersonville
    302 W 14th St Ste 100A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 284-0660
    La Vie en Rose Eye Care Specialists
    1413 Evergreen Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 708-1059
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Outstanding care!
    CMM — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Williams, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1588086508
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ky College Of Med
    • University of KY Med Ctr
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor
    • University Of Kentucky, School Of Medicine
    • Duke U Durham
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

