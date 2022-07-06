Dr. Lori Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from University Of Kentucky, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Eye Care for Kentucky102 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 223-8258
Jeffersonville302 W 14th St Ste 100A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-0660
La Vie en Rose Eye Care Specialists1413 Evergreen Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 708-1059Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky College Of Med
- University of KY Med Ctr
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor
- University Of Kentucky, School Of Medicine
- Duke U Durham
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
