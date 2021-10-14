Overview

Dr. Lori Vanyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vanyo works at Alaa M Latif MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.