See All Family Doctors in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. 

Dr. Turnock-Biwer works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Augustin, MD
Dr. Joel Augustin, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Priscilla Rivera, APN
Priscilla Rivera, APN
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
8 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Salt Creek
    11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 125, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 655-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Turnock-Biwer?

    Aug 18, 2018
    Dr. Turnock is the embodiment of a great doctor. Her bedside manner is flawless, her approach is gentle and professional (my kids love her), and going the extra mile for her patients is normal. She has always been attentive, efficient and on time. We explain our complaints, she listens, tells us in detail what she plans to do and why. I've had several doctors during my life, but no one even comes close to her. I cannot say enough good things about her.
    Zughayer Family — Aug 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turnock-Biwer to family and friends

    Dr. Turnock-Biwer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Turnock-Biwer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO.

    About Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881889616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnock-Biwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turnock-Biwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turnock-Biwer works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Turnock-Biwer’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnock-Biwer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnock-Biwer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnock-Biwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnock-Biwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.