Dr. Lori Travis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Travis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Travis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.
Dr. Travis works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Travis?
Very good care visits are thorough
About Dr. Lori Travis, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093794885
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travis works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.