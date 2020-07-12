Overview

Dr. Lori Travis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.



Dr. Travis works at Center For Neurology And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.