Dr. Lori Teverbaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Teverbaugh/Croland/Muller ObGyn2419 W Cornerstone Ct, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 628-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Teverbaugh was excellent in the office and answered all of my questions without being rushed or making me feel that the appointment was rushed. I ended up having a procedure done in the office, and she was excellent. She is kind, gentle, and empathetic. I would highly recommend her. In addition, her office nurse was also kind and understanding.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Il College Med Peoria
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Teverbaugh has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teverbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
