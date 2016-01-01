Dr. Lori Tackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Tackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Tackman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Tackman works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatrics Brunswick20 Medical Campus Dr NW Ste 205, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 255-5113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tackman?
About Dr. Lori Tackman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497752968
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hosp For Chldn-Ind U Mc
- Riley Hosp For Chldn
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tackman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tackman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tackman works at
Dr. Tackman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.