Overview

Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Sweitzer works at Champaign Dental Group in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.