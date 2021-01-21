Dr. Lori Sweat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Sweat, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Sweat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 Townepark Cir Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40243 Directions (502) 412-3232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweat really listens and treats the whole patient, not just the immediate symptoms. Never hurried on an appointment and very thorough.
About Dr. Lori Sweat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114052990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweat.
