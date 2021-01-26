Dr. Lori Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Summers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Summers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Summers Spine & Neurosurgery15739 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 419-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Summers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811943996
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Department of Neurological Surgery
- Tulane University Department of Neurological Surgery
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.