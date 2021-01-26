See All Neurosurgeons in Hammond, LA
Dr. Lori Summers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lori Summers, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lori Summers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Summers works at Summers Neurosurgery LLC in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Summers Spine & Neurosurgery
    15739 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 419-7767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Disorders Treatment Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?

    Jan 26, 2021
    Great
    John Burelle — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lori Summers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lori Summers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Summers to family and friends

    Dr. Summers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Summers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lori Summers, MD.

    About Dr. Lori Summers, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811943996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida Department of Neurological Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Department of Neurological Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers works at Summers Neurosurgery LLC in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lori Summers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.