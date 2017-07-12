See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Lori Stetler, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Stetler, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Stetler works at LORI D STETLER MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lori D Stetler M.d. PA
    8201 Preston Rd Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 631-7546
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lori Stetler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235137357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • University Of Tx Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
