See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Odessa, TX
Dr. Lori Stafford, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lori Stafford, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lori Stafford, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stafford works at Dr. Lori Stafford, Ob/Gyn Odessa/Midland Texas in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lori Stafford, Ob/Gyn Odessa/Midland Texas
    617 N Tom Green Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 333-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Cervicitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stafford?

    Sep 08, 2017
    If I could give her 10 stars I would. Since day one of my pregnancy she was very kind and informative. Most of us dread going to our dr appts but I never did because she always made me feel so comfortable. I had a very bad experience with my first pregnancy (different dr) so I decided to give dr stafford a try and that was the BEST decision I've ever made. I do agree that her staff is very rude and seems like they hate their job BUT dr stafford has never once been rude or hateful towards me and
    Vanessa in Odessa, TX — Sep 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lori Stafford, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lori Stafford, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stafford to family and friends

    Dr. Stafford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stafford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lori Stafford, DO.

    About Dr. Lori Stafford, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417181280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brackenridge Hosp Austin Med Edu Prog
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Stafford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stafford works at Dr. Lori Stafford, Ob/Gyn Odessa/Midland Texas in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stafford’s profile.

    Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lori Stafford, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.