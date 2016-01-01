Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Spencer, MD is a dermatologist in Newark, DE. She currently practices at PANZER DERMATOLOGY & COSMETIC SURGERY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Spencer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-7553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lori Spencer, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1871797936
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Christiana Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.