Overview

Dr. Lori Slezak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Slezak works at Slezak Colorectal Surgical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.