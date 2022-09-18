Dr. Lori Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Siegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute L L C2101 Waukegan Rd Ste 110, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 943-0262
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute-Gurnee350 S Greenleaf St Ste 405, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-3335Friday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens very energetic informative and highly recommended her!!!!! I switched to her over 3 years ago and my rheumatoid has been in remission!!!!!
About Dr. Lori Siegel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1730144882
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.