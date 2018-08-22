Overview

Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sheehan works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

