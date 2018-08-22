See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD

Neurology
5 (186)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sheehan works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber)
    909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 186 ratings
Patient Ratings (186)
5 Star
(161)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Heather in Milford, DE — Aug 22, 2018
About Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720242456
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sheehan works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sheehan’s profile.

Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

186 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

