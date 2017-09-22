Dr. Shahidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Shahidi, DO
Dr. Lori Shahidi, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Lori Shahidi, D.O.305 Miron Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 488-1950
I've been seeing Dr. Shahidi for over 6 years. She is always so caring and helpful and I can always count on her to give me practical feedback. I'm not sure how I would have made it through the last several years without her medical expertise in finding the right medications for me and her listening ear.
- John Peter Smith; Tarrant County Hospital District
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Dr. Shahidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahidi.
