Dr. Lori Shahidi, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Overview

Dr. Lori Shahidi, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.

Dr. Shahidi works at Lori Shahidi D.O. in Southlake, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lori Shahidi, D.O.
    305 Miron Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-1950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Substance Abuse
Substance Use Disorders
Weight Loss

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Sep 22, 2017
I've been seeing Dr. Shahidi for over 6 years. She is always so caring and helpful and I can always count on her to give me practical feedback. I'm not sure how I would have made it through the last several years without her medical expertise in finding the right medications for me and her listening ear.
Flower Mound, TX — Sep 22, 2017
About Dr. Lori Shahidi, DO

  Psychiatry
  English
  1477727741
Education & Certifications

  John Peter Smith; Tarrant County Hospital District
  John Peter Smith Hospital
  Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shahidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shahidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shahidi works at Lori Shahidi D.O. in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shahidi’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahidi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

