Dr. Lori Sevald, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Sevald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Sevald works at Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 434-0111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 413-9735
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 330, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 509-5139
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4270 Design Center Dr Ste 100B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 434-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 07, 2020
    For me Dr Sevald is a god who gave me second life and Saved my first son ... my first pregnancy was normal but after 7 months I suffered from preeclampsia so was in bed rest for a month, then in 20 days prior to delivery Obgyn team decided rather then worrying let’s take the baby out ... so I was induced for my labor pain early morning around 6am Nov 1st , things were going as it should be but from evening after taking epidural twice me my body and my baby was not reacting well till 8am thing was going so stressful even at some point my baby’s heart beat got stoped so Then on Call Dr Sevald came to me ... still I can feel that moment as that was a time the situation was like either me or my baby ... In an emergency I had to do Csection Normally it takes half n hr to 45 mins but Dr finished it in 15 mins I could feel something like fast forward movie was going on . Dr Sevald gave us our son Avan and saved both mothers and son’s life I can’t thank Her enough ... Thank you my Angel ...
    Rita Ramdam — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Lori Sevald, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
