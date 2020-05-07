Dr. Lori Sevald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Sevald, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Sevald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 434-0111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 413-9735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 330, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 509-5139
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4270 Design Center Dr Ste 100B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 434-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For me Dr Sevald is a god who gave me second life and Saved my first son ... my first pregnancy was normal but after 7 months I suffered from preeclampsia so was in bed rest for a month, then in 20 days prior to delivery Obgyn team decided rather then worrying let’s take the baby out ... so I was induced for my labor pain early morning around 6am Nov 1st , things were going as it should be but from evening after taking epidural twice me my body and my baby was not reacting well till 8am thing was going so stressful even at some point my baby’s heart beat got stoped so Then on Call Dr Sevald came to me ... still I can feel that moment as that was a time the situation was like either me or my baby ... In an emergency I had to do Csection Normally it takes half n hr to 45 mins but Dr finished it in 15 mins I could feel something like fast forward movie was going on . Dr Sevald gave us our son Avan and saved both mothers and son’s life I can’t thank Her enough ... Thank you my Angel ...
About Dr. Lori Sevald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1104889179
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevald speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.