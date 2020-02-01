Overview

Dr. Lori Rumbaugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Keizer, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Silverton Medical Center and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Rumbaugh works at Legacy Medical Group-Keizer in Keizer, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.