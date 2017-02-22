Overview

Dr. Lori Ray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasant View, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at Regents Medical Center in Pleasant View, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.