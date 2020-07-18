See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Lori Polacek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lori Polacek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Polacek works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI and Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 331-0202
  2. 2
    Center For Vascular Diseases
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 343, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 331-0202
  3. 3
    Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery
    2000 Chapel View Blvd Ste 110, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lori Polacek, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1841392636
  • 1841392636
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Boston University Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Plastic Surgery
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lori Polacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polacek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Polacek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polacek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

