Dr. Pittinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Pittinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Pittinger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Locations
Radiology1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit recently by phone due to the COVID19 outbreak. Dr. Pittinger listened to my lengthy "autobiography" and she seemed generally interested in me as a person. She was empathetic, knowledgeable and I believe she understands my issues. I'm looking forward to a long relationship with this very competent doctor.
About Dr. Lori Pittinger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1689651846
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
