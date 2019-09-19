Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paragas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Ct Family Foot Care and Surgery LLC1952 Whitney Ave Ste 3, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 288-0129
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Dr. Paragas and her staff are always prompt, courteous and knowledgeable.
- Yale Affil Prgm
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Paragas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paragas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paragas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paragas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paragas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paragas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paragas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.