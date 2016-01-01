Dr. Minto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lori Minto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Minto, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Eastern Shore Adult Medicine300 Greeno Rd S Ste B, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 929-3424
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Minto, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1831533983
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
