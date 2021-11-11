Dr. Lori Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
Longevity Wellness and Med Spa3036 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 578-0785Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 2:00pm
Indigo Wellness1275 Shiloh Rd Nw, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (404) 376-4886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome care and my shoulder is so much better after her treatment with PRP!
About Dr. Lori Lynch, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
- 1205152311
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Functional Medicine
- Memorial University Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Dr. Lynch works at
