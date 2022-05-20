Overview

Dr. Lori Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.