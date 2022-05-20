Dr. Lori Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-9307
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just knew something was a little off with my body. After listening to all my symptoms, she ordered tests. Eventually coming to the correct diagnosis and treatment! Thank you Dr Lucas, you rock!
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1922069129
- Baylor College Of Med
- Med Coll GA
- Grady Meml Hosp/Emory U
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
