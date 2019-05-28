Dr. Lori Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lord, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Lord, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Lord works at
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Center3209 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lord?
She took care of my Mother up until her death and has also provided care for other members of our family during their rehab stay. She was a tremendous help transitioning us to hospice care for my Mom and ensuring that she remained as comfortable as possible throughout a really tough time. The facility had good staff as well and I felt like we received alot of attention.
About Dr. Lori Lord, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255317723
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lord accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lord works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.