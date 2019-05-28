Overview

Dr. Lori Lord, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Lord works at Prisma Health Occupational Health Services in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.