Dr. Lori Lilley, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Lilley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Lilley works at WakeMed General Surgery in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wakemed General Surgery
    3024 New Bern Ave Ste 304, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-7331
  2. 2
    WakeMed Physician Practices- General Surgery
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1604
  3. 3
    WakeMed Physician PracticesGeneral Surgery
    208 Ashville Ave Ste 14, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-9625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2022
    No one expected me to live at Wake Med with my severe injuries. Was resuscitated at least 6-9 times, life support, coma, etc etc. Today makes 11 years. I thank God for Dr. Lilley and her team that night. Was dead on arrival. I had over 32 frqctures in my skull with multiple TBI's. My Mom always said she was the main reason I lived. I told my mom God saved me for her. I can't thank you enough Lori. Thank you so much!!!
    Matt Moore — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Lilley, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629099833
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Lilley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lilley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lilley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

